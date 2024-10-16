We all have luggage tags on our bags to make sure we pick up the right ones at baggage carousel, as well as to get reunited with any lost luggage should that happen...

But, has anyone ever texted or called you after getting your phone number off that luggage tag? 🤔

That’s exactly what happened to a woman, who took her story to TikTok. That video has since gone viral after claiming a random dude at the airport got her number off her luggage, then sent a text saying she was cute!

See that below ⬇️⬇️ Creepy or clever?