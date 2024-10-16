Creepy or Clever?

Is this going too far?

Luggage tag

By Mike Kruz

We all have luggage tags on our bags to make sure we pick up the right ones at baggage carousel, as well as to get reunited with any lost luggage should that happen...

But, has anyone ever texted or called you after getting your phone number off that luggage tag? 🤔

That’s exactly what happened to a woman, who took her story to TikTok. That video has since gone viral after claiming a random dude at the airport got her number off her luggage, then sent a text saying she was cute!

See that below ⬇️⬇️ Creepy or clever?

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

