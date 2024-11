A company in the U.K. has created an AI “grandmother bot” with the sole purpose of messing with those annoying phone scammers!

It’s pretty on the nose, considering these criminals tend to prey on elderly people, so to have “dAIsy”, whose voice mimics an older lady, goading scammers into long-winded conversations only to provide them with bogus information? BRILLIANT!

Hopefully the idea takes off, and comes to America.

See how it all works below... ⬇️⬇️