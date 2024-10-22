Congrats To The Tampa Convention Center

Flowers (anastasianess - stock.adobe.com)

By Kristy Knight

Congrats to The Tampa Convention Center - Winner of Best Convention Center in the Southeast U.S. in the prestigious Stella Awards!!

AND this is their second year in a row winning!

The Stella Awards give recognition to convention centers, conference centers, hotels, and other event suppliers that deliver exceptional service to meeting and event professionals.

Winners criteria: 

• Overall excellence

• Superb food and beverage offerings

• Professionalism of staff

• Sustainability initiatives

and other aspects of the meetings and events experience.


