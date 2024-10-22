Congrats to The Tampa Convention Center - Winner of Best Convention Center in the Southeast U.S. in the prestigious Stella Awards!!
AND this is their second year in a row winning!
The Stella Awards give recognition to convention centers, conference centers, hotels, and other event suppliers that deliver exceptional service to meeting and event professionals.
Winners criteria:
• Overall excellence
• Superb food and beverage offerings
• Professionalism of staff
• Sustainability initiatives
and other aspects of the meetings and events experience.