Were you at the REO & Train show last night at the Midflorida Amp? WOW! What a great show.

I’ve never seen REO Speedwagon perform before and they were AMAZING! We really went for Train - but SO happy we got to see REO, too!

Want to thank our listeners for stopping by the 105.5 The Dove tent and saying HI! We always have fun meeting people and talking about the station.

And remember, we hook you up with tickets for all the big shows! Just head over to our CONTEST PAGE and get registered for ones coming up.. 🙂