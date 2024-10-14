Coming Friday: “It’s Florida, Man.”

HBO bringing to life some of the wacky, yet true Sunshine State headlines

It's Florida, Man

By Mike Kruz

From mermaids to witches to feral bunnies, “Florida Man” always seems to find himself in the most interesting predicaments!

Ripped straight from those “Florida Man” headlines and stories, the makers of Eastbound and Down and The Righteous Gemstones will premiere It’s Florida, Man. this Friday night at 11 pm on HBO.

Six episodes will feature interviews from everyday Floridians along with a rotating cast of actors and comedians, including Anna Faris, Randall Park, Jake Johnson and Juliette Lewis.

Want a taste of what’s to come? Tastes like gator! 🐊 Just kidding! 😉

Check out the trailer ⬇️⬇️ below.


Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

