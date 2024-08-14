Coca-Cola flavored Oreos... or... Oreo flavored Coca-Cola? 🤔

Coca-Cola is collaborating with Nabisco for an Oreo-flavored soda & a Coca-Cola-flavored cookie too!

The soda has a “refreshing Coca-Cola taste with flavorful hints inspired by Oreos,” but with ZERO sugar.

The Coke-flavored cookies have the “Coca-Cola inspired taste fans know and love.” One side of each Oreo is red and the cream in the middle has red edible glitter mixed in too.

Both hit stores next month. A frozen version of the drink will also pop-up at McDonald’s and 7-Eleven.

Tell us it’s almost football season, without telling us! More wild snacks for game day loading...