Coca-Cola flavored Oreos... or... Oreo flavored Coca-Cola? 🤔

Maybe both?

Coke and Oreos coming together

By Mike Kruz

Coca-Cola is collaborating with Nabisco for an Oreo-flavored soda & a Coca-Cola-flavored cookie too!

The soda has a “refreshing Coca-Cola taste with flavorful hints inspired by Oreos,” but with ZERO sugar.

The Coke-flavored cookies have the “Coca-Cola inspired taste fans know and love.” One side of each Oreo is red and the cream in the middle has red edible glitter mixed in too.

Both hit stores next month.  A frozen version of the drink will also pop-up at McDonald’s and 7-Eleven. 

Tell us it’s almost football season, without telling us! More wild snacks for game day loading...

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!