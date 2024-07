The exciting 6th season (and final season which I hear will be broken into 3 parts) of Cobra Kai is on Netflix!

I didn’t get a chance to watch it last weekend but.. I’m ready to binge watch this weekend!

Martin Kove who plays the amazing John Kreese came to the radio station a few months ago and I was able to grab this picture with him!

He plays a bad guy SO well, doesn’t he?

Who is your favorite character on Cobra Kai!?