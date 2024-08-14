CMA's New Manatee Rehabilitation Center

Cold-stressed manatee rescued from water in Florida

File: Manatee Cold-stressed manatee rescued from water in Florida (fmajor/Getty Images)

By Kristy Knight

The new center opened this week at Clearwater Marine Aquarium!

CMA is working to save injured manatees and the goal is to release them back into the Gulf once they are healthy enough.

They plan to expand the center to include a facility where they can perform surgeries and other medical procedures.

CMA now housing two new manatees that were transferred from Zoo Tampa’s critical care center.

*BTW, something I love to do is go to their website (cmaquarium.org) and watch their live webcam.. seeing dolphins swimming around underwater is sooooo relaxing!


