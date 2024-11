Owl found in family’s Christmas tree A family in Lexington, Kentucky found an unwanted guest in their Christmas tree this year. (andresr/Getty Images)

I posted Halloween Wedding Ideas soooooo... now that 105.5 The Dove is officially CHRISTMAS IN TAMPA BAY I thought why not post about Christmas Weddings??

Ideas like:

Christmas Themed Invitations

Lanterns With Red Christmas Wedding Ribbon and Pine

Christmas Sleigh Wedding Decorations

Lush Christmas-Themed Wedding Ceremony Arch

Christmas Herbal Escort Cards

Find out more and see pictures HERE: https://www.theknot.com/content/christmas-wedding-ideas