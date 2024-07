Join Ann Kelly at St Joseph’s Children’s Hospital tomorrow morning as she broadcasts live! It’s Christmas in July and we’re trying to raise as many donations for activites and experiences for the kids at St Joe’s - along with TOYS!

This is an annual event that 105.5 The Dove participates in. Find out more info here: https://www.wduv.com/fp/christmas-july-5/

Stop by and say HI to Ann tomorrow morning from 6am - 10am.

🎄🎅🎄🤶