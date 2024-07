"I Am: Celine Dion" New York Special Screening NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 17: Celine Dion attends the "I Am: Celine Dion" New York special screening at Alice Tully Hall on June 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Well, she did say that she wanted to see the Eiffel Tower again! This news makes me so happy!

According to a report in Variety:

“[She] looks set to make her return to the stage at the Olympic Games, and it’s rumored to be during the opening ceremony on Friday.”

Variety added that, “specific details about Dion’s performance are being kept under wraps.”

This would be huge for the singer - and for her fans!

We’ll keep you posted.