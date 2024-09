July of 1984 Careless Whisper was released - and WHAT A SONG!

So fans, I hear that you can celebrate the song, and the band, with Careless Whisper merchandise.. including a shirt and other items that say:

Tonight, the music seems so loud

Which is a line from the song.

Hard to believe it’s been 40 years! What is your favorite line in that song? Or favorite Wham! song of all time?