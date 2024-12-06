Buying a gift for yourself this year?! Almost HALF of us planning to do so!

It’s been a long year and if you’re planning on a “self-gift” or 2, you are definitely NOT alone!

In fact, 42% of us plan to treat ourselves this year, up from 38% last year. Maybe just take care of everyone else on your list first, so you don’t forget anyone!

Most of those self-gifts are going to be worth $100 or less, although some of us do plan to splurge.

Me? I like to treat myself with the occasional weekend trip somewhere fun that I love or have never been to. Any suggestions?

Overall, our top self-gifts are: a nice meal, nice clothes and self-care stuff, like spa visits. Yeah... I DEFINITELY could use a massage too! 😉