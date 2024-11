FILE PHOTO: How much would you pay for a rare dime?

Ahh yes, the holidays. Everything costs MONEY!! Here are a few things that may help make it easier:

REVIEW LAST YEAR’S EXPENSES

PLAN YOUR TOTAL SPENDING

OUTLINE YOUR SPENDING - GIFTS, TRAVEL, DECOR, PARTIES, ETC..

FIND DEALS TO MAXIMIZE YOUR SPENDING

BE PREPARED FOR THE UNEXPECTED

SAVE EARLY (maybe next year?)

I love the outlining your spending idea. Once you see it on paper, it puts everything in perspective and you can make changes as you go..