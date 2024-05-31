Brunch Anyone?

brunch

By Kristy Knight

Let me know your favorites places to have brunch! Whether it’s on the water, on a patio, or indoor with air conditioning! 😂 We have lots of choices here in Tampa Bay!

I love French Toast - so if they serve that, I’m in! LOL. These are some that I’ve been too. And I want to know your favorites!

Stillwaters Tavern - Beach Drive in St Pete

Oxford Exchange - Downtown Tampa

On Swann - Hyde Park

Daily Eats - On Howard Ave

Whiskey Cake - International Plaza

Oystercatchers - Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay/On The Water

Island Way Grill - Clearwater/On The Water

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!