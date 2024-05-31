Brunch Anyone?

Let me know your favorites places to have brunch! Whether it’s on the water, on a patio, or indoor with air conditioning! 😂 We have lots of choices here in Tampa Bay!

I love French Toast - so if they serve that, I’m in! LOL. These are some that I’ve been too. And I want to know your favorites!

Stillwaters Tavern - Beach Drive in St Pete

Oxford Exchange - Downtown Tampa

On Swann - Hyde Park

Daily Eats - On Howard Ave

Whiskey Cake - International Plaza

Oystercatchers - Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay/On The Water

Island Way Grill - Clearwater/On The Water