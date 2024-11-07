Brilliant marketing: Meditation app downloads skyrocket after election ad

Election season brings with it a lot of uncertainty and STRESS and well... meditation apps found the perfect avenue to advertise for new subscribers. Ads during election night coverage!

You may have seen the commercial for Hallow, a faith-based app with the man praying for the country ahead of receiving election results... ⬇️⬇️

Or, maybe it was the Calm app that jumped more than 100 spots in the App Store after a 30-second silence ad break aired as well during the race to 270... ⬇️⬇️

This is an incredible ad by Calm



pic.twitter.com/kzSGPiq7Gu — Sheel Mohnot (@pitdesi) November 6, 2024

I actually have BOTH on my phone and love them for different reasons.

A totally unpaid endorsement, if you’re looking for a little mindfulness and a break from our day-to-day stresses!

Hugs! 🤗