Bon Jovi's Greatest Hits Album

bon jovi

By Kristy Knight

The celebration of Bon Jovi’s 40th anniversary continues.. with the release of their Greatest Hits album on vinyl!

I found this picture of me with Jon Bon Jovi from many years ago, and couldn’t resist posting it! What an exciting moment!

Mark this date down in your calendar - Sept 13th. That’s when Bon Jovi’s Greatest Hits will be released on two-LP black vinyl. It’s available on pre-order, too!

AND there will be a limited edition smoke-colored vinyl that comes with one of three lithographs.

The album was originally released in 2010.

