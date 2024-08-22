Blockbuster is BACK... this weekend at Tampa Bay Comic Con!

Who else misses those Friday or Saturday night trips to your local Blockbuster? The thousands of video tapes & DVDs, the popcorn and sweet treats? The nostalgia of actually holding their last copy of say Jurassic Park or Caddyshack?

Well, Tampa Bay Comic Con, this weekend, August 23-25 at the Tampa Convention Center (333 S Franklin St), is bringing us a dose of nostalgia with the “Blockbuster Video Experience”.

Be kind and REWIND back to the the company’s heyday with 10,000 DVDs and VHS tapes “available for rent forever,” along with “The Last Blockbuster” documentary merch and more.

Even that Blockbuster smell!

Reserve your Tampa Bay Comic Con experience online now.