Blockbuster is BACK... this weekend at Tampa Bay Comic Con!

Tampa Bay Comic Con has a lot in store including a Blockbuster pop up

Blockbuster is back... kinda!

By Mike Kruz

Who else misses those Friday or Saturday night trips to your local Blockbuster? The thousands of video tapes & DVDs, the popcorn and sweet treats? The nostalgia of actually holding their last copy of say Jurassic Park or Caddyshack?

Well, Tampa Bay Comic Con, this weekend, August 23-25 at the Tampa Convention Center (333 S Franklin St), is bringing us a dose of nostalgia with the “Blockbuster Video Experience”.

Be kind and REWIND back to the the company’s heyday with 10,000 DVDs and VHS tapes “available for rent forever,” along with “The Last Blockbuster” documentary merch and more.

Even that Blockbuster smell!

Reserve your Tampa Bay Comic Con experience online now.

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

