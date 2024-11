Here are just a few to watch for! There will also be new Jurassic World, Superman, and Smurfs movies coming next year!

PADDINGTON IN PERU: Release Date: January 17, 2025

CAPTAIN AMERICA, BRAVE NEW WORLD: Release Date: February 14, 2025

DISNEY’S SNOW WHITE: Release Date: March 21, 2025

A MINECRAFT MOVIE: Release Date: April 4, 2025

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE, THE FINAL RECKONING: Release Date: May 23, 2025

KARATE KID, LEGENDS: Release Date: May 30, 2025

...AND WICKED (PART 2) IN NOVEMBER OF 2025!