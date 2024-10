Experts weigh in on why you shouldn’t bag your leaves this fall

I don’t know if it’s a good or bad thing - but Florida isn’t on either list! 🤣🍁 Today’s high is 84 degrees and no changing of the leaves around here soooooo...

Here are the two lists of the Top 5 - from LawnStarter:

Best States to Visit This Fall

1 California

2 Washington

3 Oregon

4 Vermont

5 Michigan

Worst States to Visit This Fall

1 Louisiana

2 Delaware

3 Oklahoma

4 Mississippi

5 Alabama