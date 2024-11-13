Best Sports Cities

By Kristy Knight

WalletHub came out with this list - but how is it that Tampa Bay isn’t on them!? We are CHAMPA BAY after all!

Miami and Tallahassee made these lists, though!

Best Large Sports Cities

1. Los Angeles, CA

2. Boston, MA

3. Pittsburgh, PA

4. New York, NY

5. Dallas, TX

6. Miami, FL

7. Philadelphia, PA

8. San Francisco, CA

9. Washington, DC

10. Cincinnati, OH

Best Midsize Sports Cities

1. Green Bay, WI

2. Buffalo, NY

3. Glendale, AZ

4. Tuscaloosa, AL

5. Salt Lake City, UT

6. Ann Arbor, MI

7. Tallahassee, FL

8. Durham, NC

9. Baton Rouge, LA

10. Fargo, ND

Best Small Sports Cities

1. Clemson, SC

2. West Point, NY

3. Fayette, MS

4. State College, PA

5. Stillwater, OK

6. Hanover, NH

7. Morgantown, WV

8. Princeton, NJ

9. Grambling, LA

10. Buies Creek, NC

