FILE PHOTO: American Airlines is using technology to help crack down on passengers who try to jump the line.

According to goodhousekeeping.com these are some of the BEST PLACES TO VISIT over the holidays:

Healdsburg, California

Greenville, SC

Macon, Georgia

Washington, D.C.

Woodstock, Vermont

Solvang, California

New York City, New York

Vail, Colorado

Seneca Falls, New York

North Pole, Alaska

Soooo, I’ve only been to TWO of these places so far. What about you? I better start traveling!