According to Travel & Leisure these are some of the BEST places to see Fall leaves and experience the season:
- Best Tourist Destination: Stowe, Vermont (and personally somewhere I have wanted to go forever!!)
- Hidden Gem: Amicalola Falls State Park, Georgia
- Best For Families: Plum Orchard Lake, West Virginia
- Best For Couples: Catskill Mountains, New York
- Best For Solo Travelers: Aspen, Colorado
Bar Harbor, Maine
Cape Cod, Massachusetts
Franklin, Tennessee
Ozark National Forest, Arkansas
Mississippi River Valley, Minnesota
Columbia River George, Oregon
Get the complete list: https://www.travelandleisure.com/trip-ideas/fall-vacations/best-fall-foliage-spots