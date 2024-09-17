Best Places To See FALL 🍂

By Kristy Knight

According to Travel & Leisure these are some of the BEST places to see Fall leaves and experience the season:

  • Best Tourist Destination: Stowe, Vermont (and personally somewhere I have wanted to go forever!!)
  • Hidden Gem: Amicalola Falls State Park, Georgia
  • Best For Families: Plum Orchard Lake, West Virginia
  • Best For Couples: Catskill Mountains, New York
  • Best For Solo Travelers: Aspen, Colorado

Bar Harbor, Maine

Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Franklin, Tennessee

Ozark National Forest, Arkansas

Mississippi River Valley, Minnesota

Columbia River George, Oregon

Get the complete list: https://www.travelandleisure.com/trip-ideas/fall-vacations/best-fall-foliage-spots



