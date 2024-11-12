Best Cities For Thanksgiving

Homemade Turkey Thanksgiving Dinner with Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, and Corn

By Kristy Knight

Well if you ask me, wherever HOME is! That’s the best place to go for Thanksgiving! 😉🦃

According to a new WalletHub survey these are the best places to go:

Top 20 Cities for Thanksgiving - ORLANDO MADE THE LIST!

1. San Diego, CA 

2. Atlanta, GA

3. San Francisco, CA

4. San Jose, CA

5. Dallas, TX

6. Lexington-Fayette, KY

7. San Antonio, TX

8. Las Vegas, NV

9. Louisville, KY

10. Orlando, FL

11. Scottsdale, AZ

12. St. Paul, MN 

13. Cincinnati, OH

14. Chesapeake, VA

15. Houston, TX

16. Virginia Beach, VA

17. Oklahoma City, OK

18. Charlotte, NC

19. Irving, TX

20. Los Angeles, CA

