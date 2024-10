With all we’ve been through here in Tampa Bay lately, Halloween may look a bit different.. but there were FLORIDA cities that made the big list.

Based on a WalletHub study:

Top 10 Cities for Halloween

1. New York, NY

2. Jersey City, NJ

3. Miami, FL

4. Las Vegas, NV

5. Chicago, IL

6. Los Angeles, CA

7. Washington, DC

8. Anaheim, CA

9. Boston, MA

10. Gilbert, AZ

ORLANDO came in at #16. Halloween Horror Nights, anyone!? 🎃😱