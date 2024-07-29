Back To School Sales Tax Holiday

Can you believe the Summer is coming to an end - ALREADY - and school is starting soon!? Some teachers are even going back this week to prep!

The good thing is.. you can save some money right now! The State Sales Tax Holiday has started and goes through August 11th.

Here are some things on the list:

School supplies $50 or less per item like:

Binders, Notebooks, Pens and Pencils, Lunch boxes, etc..

Learning aids $30 or less per item like:

Interactive Books, Jigsaw Puzzles, Other toys that teach Reading or Math skills, etc..

Clothing and Footwear $100 or less per item like:

Backpacks, Pants, Shoes, Shirts, Sweaters, etc..

Personal computers and some related accessories (for noncommercial home or personal use) $1,500 or less per item like:

Laptops, Flash drives, Printers, Headphones, etc..



