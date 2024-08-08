Back To School Sales Tax Holiday - Ends Aug 11th

Pencil collection: An Iowa man wants to etch his name into the Guinness World Records with his pencil collection. (YinYang/iStock)

Planning to SHOP this weekend? It’s the final weekend of the Back to School State Sales Tax Holiday. You don’t want to miss out of saving A LOT of money!

Here are some things on the list:

School supplies $50 or less per item like:

Binders, Notebooks, Pens and Pencils, Lunch boxes, etc..

Learning aids $30 or less per item like:

Interactive Books, Jigsaw Puzzles, Other toys that teach Reading or Math skills, etc..

Clothing and Footwear $100 or less per item like:

Backpacks, Pants, Shoes, Shirts, Sweaters, etc..

Personal computers and some related accessories (for noncommercial home or personal use) $1,500 or less per item like:

Laptops, Flash drives, Printers, Headphones, etc..

Happy shopping! 🖍️📁📚