Back To School Sales Tax Holiday - Ends Aug 11th

By Kristy Knight

Planning to SHOP this weekend? It’s the final weekend of the Back to School State Sales Tax Holiday. You don’t want to miss out of saving A LOT of money!

Here are some things on the list:

School supplies $50 or less per item like:

Binders, Notebooks, Pens and Pencils, Lunch boxes, etc..

Learning aids $30 or less per item like:

Interactive Books, Jigsaw Puzzles, Other toys that teach Reading or Math skills, etc..

Clothing and Footwear $100 or less per item like:

Backpacks, Pants, Shoes, Shirts, Sweaters, etc..

Personal computers and some related accessories (for noncommercial home or personal use) $1,500 or less per item like:

Laptops, Flash drives, Printers, Headphones, etc..

Happy shopping! 🖍️📁📚

