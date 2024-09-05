The Bachelorette SHOCKER! Were You Watching?

I guess I picked the wrong season NOT to watch! In fact, I think this was the first season in like 20 years I didn’t watch. And then... this. WOW!

Jenn Tran picked the wrong - by a lot - guy. I think we may have all been there at one time or another. But her mess played out on TV. Ugh.

She fell in love, so much so, that SHE proposed to him during the season finale of the show. A first in Bachelorette history!

Then the winner, Devin Strader, broke off their engagement after the show ended. And he did it - over the phone. YIKES.

Interesting After The Rose show, for sure.

Wishing Jenn nothing but happiness as she moves forward with her life! And on her next journey on.. DWTS!💗



