Aurora Borealis: The Northern Lights as far south as Florida?

Look up tonight & you might see what Key Largo did last night

Northern Lights

By Mike Kruz

I’m hoping for clear skies tonight, because we might see something rare for Florida!

The northern lights could very well again light up skies across several US states Friday evening following a blast of solar particles and radiation that struck Earth.

The result of a geomagnetic storm hitting our planet yesterday, bringing the aurora as far as Key Largo, Florida, and many Americans could see a second round of the phenomenon again tonight.

Experts predicting the Aurora Borealis will be visible Friday night across northern states such as MontanaNorth Dakota and Minnesota, but possibly here in Florida again.

The best time to see the northern lights is between 10 pm and 2 am local time, so look up! Ya never know!

Just see how amazing the sky looked in the Keys last night... below! ⬇️⬇️ Mother Nature sure is cool!!

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!