Aurora Borealis: The Northern Lights as far south as Florida?

I’m hoping for clear skies tonight, because we might see something rare for Florida!

The northern lights could very well again light up skies across several US states Friday evening following a blast of solar particles and radiation that struck Earth.

The result of a geomagnetic storm hitting our planet yesterday, bringing the aurora as far as Key Largo, Florida, and many Americans could see a second round of the phenomenon again tonight.

Experts predicting the Aurora Borealis will be visible Friday night across northern states such as Montana, North Dakota and Minnesota, but possibly here in Florida again.

The best time to see the northern lights is between 10 pm and 2 am local time, so look up! Ya never know!

Just see how amazing the sky looked in the Keys last night... below! ⬇️⬇️ Mother Nature sure is cool!!