Are bachelorette parties becoming a thing of the past? Say hello to the “solorette”

Looks like more and more brides-to-be are forgoing the pre-wedding bash with their bridesmaids to instead get in a little solo trip to relax and recharge before walking down the aisle.

It’s being dubbed the “solorette” and becoming more and more popular as an alternative to multi-day bachelorette parties to party destinations, complete with matching outfits, lots of drinking, weird hats and straws... yeahhh...

It all can get pretty tough to coordinate with multiple women, as well as super duper expensive!