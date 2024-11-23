Are bachelorette parties becoming a thing of the past?

Say hello to the “solorette”

solorette
By Mike Kruz

Looks like more and more brides-to-be are forgoing the pre-wedding bash with their bridesmaids to instead get in a little solo trip to relax and recharge before walking down the aisle.

It’s being dubbed the “solorette” and becoming more and more popular as an alternative to multi-day bachelorette parties to party destinations, complete with matching outfits, lots of drinking, weird hats and straws... yeahhh...

It all can get pretty tough to coordinate with multiple women, as well as super duper expensive!

Check out an article all about it HERE in the NY Post!

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

