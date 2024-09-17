Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Prime members will get exclusive access to millions of deals on brands like Clinique, Allbirds, and Kiehl’s, according to Amazon.

Amazon Prime Days Amazon’s 10th Prime Day event starts July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and runs through July 17. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images/Getty Images)

By Kristy Knight

We knew it was coming up in October - and now we have the DATES!

Get these in your calendar (holiday shopping anyone): OCTOBER 8TH AND OCTOBER 9TH

Have you taken a look at their site yet? Because there are already a bunch of early October Prime Day deals this week!!!!

According to people.com some of the big sale items you might want to check out are:

Apple AirPods Pro

Robot Vacuum

Pumpkin Scented Yankee Candle

Wet n Wild Lipstick

Lego Bouquet

Coach Signature Town Tote Bag

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Carry-On Suitcase



0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!