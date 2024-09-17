Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

We knew it was coming up in October - and now we have the DATES!
Get these in your calendar (holiday shopping anyone): OCTOBER 8TH AND OCTOBER 9TH
Have you taken a look at their site yet? Because there are already a bunch of early October Prime Day deals this week!!!!
According to people.com some of the big sale items you might want to check out are:
Apple AirPods Pro
Robot Vacuum
Pumpkin Scented Yankee Candle
Wet n Wild Lipstick
Lego Bouquet
Coach Signature Town Tote Bag
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Carry-On Suitcase