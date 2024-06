My big question is - CAN WE DECORATE THE STUDIO AGAIN!? Okay, okay, maybe we’ll wait a few more months to do that!

What do you do to celebrate Christmas in July? (Besides watch Hallmark Channel Christmas Movies)

*Set up a Beachball Tree?

*Make Santa wearing shorts cookies?

*Put lights and flamingos in your yard?

*Cut fruit into stars and Christmas-y shapes?

*Give half-way-to Christmas gifts?

Have fun with CHRISTMAS IN JULY, starts next week!