I know, I know. 😔 I’m very sad about this, too.

Aerosmith has retired from touring!

That means they will not be coming to Tampa in 2025. Steven Tyler has been battling some vocal cord issues and they just can’t continue to perform.

Here’s a quote from the band: “Play our music loud, now and always. Dream on. You’ve made our dreams come true.”

Sniffffff!

Have you ever seen Aerosmith in concert? Tell us about it!