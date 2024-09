AAA's Top Fall Destinations

Ready for a trip, anyone?

According to AAA booking data, flights and cruises are up this year!

Domestic flight bookings are up 1%, International flight bookings are up 3%, Domestic cruise bookings are up 19%, and International cruise bookings are up 6%.

Here are their Top Domestic AND International Destinations This Fall:

Orlando

Boston

Seattle

Denver

Las Vegas

New York City

Los Angeles

Fort Lauderdale

Honolulu

Atlanta

_____________

Rome

Paris

London

Vancouver

Dublin

Athens

Barcelona

Amsterdam

Venice

Lisbon