50 First Dates - Different Ending?

It’s so strange when you LOVE a movie and then hear the ending could have been completely different!

Happy 20th Anniversary to 50 First Dates. Yep, it turned 20 this year. But I had no idea about the alternate ending. Here’s what Drew Barrymore said about it:

“The original ending was her saying, ‘You should go and live your life, because this is no life here. And he goes away, as he does, and he comes back and he walks into the restaurant and he just sits down and says, ‘Hi, I’m Henry.’ And the film ends.”

WOW! Would you have preferred that ending!?



