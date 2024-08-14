50 First Dates - Different Ending?

Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock (Iervolino, Stephen)

By Kristy Knight

It’s so strange when you LOVE a movie and then hear the ending could have been completely different!

Happy 20th Anniversary to 50 First Dates. Yep, it turned 20 this year. But I had no idea about the alternate ending. Here’s what Drew Barrymore said about it:

“The original ending was her saying, ‘You should go and live your life, because this is no life here. And he goes away, as he does, and he comes back and he walks into the restaurant and he just sits down and says, ‘Hi, I’m Henry.’ And the film ends.”

WOW! Would you have preferred that ending!?


0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!