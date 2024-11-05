The 50 Best TV Shows of the 21st Century: Did your fave make the cut?

Mad Men takes the top spot!

TV

By Mike Kruz

“Mad Men” has been named the best show of the 21st Century to date followed by “The Sopranos”“Succession”“30 Rock” and “The Wire” according to the “Hollywood Reporter”.

Here’s the top 10:

1.  “Mad Men”  (2007 - 2015)

2.  “The Sopranos”  (1999 - 2007)

3.  “Succession”  (2018 - 2023)

4.  “30 Rock”  (2006 - 2013)

5.  “The Wire”  (2002 - 2008)

6.  “Reservation Dogs”  (2021 - 2023)

7.  “Better Call Saul”  (2015 - 2022)

8.  “Girls”  (2012 - 2017)

9.  “Freaks and Geeks”  (1999 - 2000)

10.  “Bojack Horseman”  (2014 - 2020)


Check out the complete list here.

