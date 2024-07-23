40 Years Since Careless Whisper

How is this even possible!? 40 years ago today the album was released by Wham! July 23, 1984.

‘I’m never gonna dance again - the way I danced with you.’ What a GREAT line right there.

To celebrate the occasion - a special EP will be released on Oct 18th. It will feature an unreleased live recording of the song from July 23, 2008 when George Michael sang at Madison Square Garden. Plus, a newly mastered version of the original song, an extended mix of the song, and even an instrumental version!

Careless Whisper has been streamed over 1 billion times on YouTube and Spotify!







