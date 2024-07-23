40 Years Since Careless Whisper

George Michael Entertainment/GME/Sony Music

By Kristy Knight

How is this even possible!? 40 years ago today the album was released by Wham! July 23, 1984.

‘I’m never gonna dance again - the way I danced with you.’ What a GREAT line right there.

To celebrate the occasion - a special EP will be released on Oct 18th. It will feature an unreleased live recording of the song from July 23, 2008 when George Michael sang at Madison Square Garden. Plus, a newly mastered version of the original song, an extended mix of the song, and even an instrumental version!

Careless Whisper has been streamed over 1 billion times on YouTube and Spotify!



0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!