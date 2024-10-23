Zayn Malik reschedules his Stairway to the Sky tour

Zayn Malik has announced the rescheduled dates for the U.S. leg of his Stairway to the Sky tour.

The singer was supposed to launch the tour in November, but postponed the shows following the death of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne.

The tour will now kick off Jan. 21 in Washington, D.C., with stops in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, before wrapping Feb. 3 in San Francisco.

Payne died Oct. 16 after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Argentina, according to state police. He was 31. Following the news, Malik said he was postponing his shows, “given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week.”

Stairway to the Sky marks Zayn's long-awaited return to the stage after several years. He'll launch the U.K. leg with a two-night stand, Nov. 20 and Nov. 21, in Edinburgh, Scotland. A complete list of dates can be found at inzayn.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.