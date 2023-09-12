You'll be a sucker for these Jonas Brothers-themed Friendly's sundaes

Jonas Brothers have already sung about the "Waffle House," but now, they're singing the praises of another popular restaurant chain: Friendly's.

Friendly's has introduced three special Jonas Brothers sundaes, which will be available now through December 9. In a statement, Kevin Jonas says, "Friendly's has always been a favorite stop of ours … a memorable place where we bonded as brothers over ice cream and delicious food."

He continues, "Fun fact: We decided on the band's name at our local Friendly’s back in 2005, while chowing down on Monster Mash sundaes. So, we’re beyond excited to have this opportunity to relive our childhoods and create our own signature Friendly’s creations!”

There's one sundae per brother: Joe's has mint chocolate chip, chocolate chip cookie dough and chocolate ice cream with hot fudge, crushed Oreos, M&Ms and Reese's peanut butter cups. Nick's has vanilla fat-free frozen yogurt, Reese's Pieces, bananas and Friendly's famous peanut butter sauce. Kevin's has chocolate, butter crunch and forbidden chocolate ice cream with caramel, hot fudge and crushed sugar cone.

In addition, if you join the Friendly's Fan Club, you'll have a chance to win a trip to the final stop on the JoBros' current tour in Brooklyn, New York, complete with airfare and hotel.

