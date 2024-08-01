You need to calm down: Taylor Swift fans in Warsaw told not to panic when air raid sirens sound tonight

Taylor Swift performs in Warsaw, Poland on August 1 and fans are being warned not to be startled if it sounds as though all hell is breaking loose.

The official Eras Tour social media account posted a note saying, "At 5pm on August 1st, sirens will sound out while the air force takes the skies in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw uprising, please DO NOT panic or be alarmed."

The Polish news site Onet published a special message to Swifties in English, explaining, "At 5 p.m., on the so-called 'W' Hour, the entire city will stop for a moment and alarm sirens will sound. We ask you to remain calm and not to panic. In this way every year residents pay tribute to the heroes of 1944. Those who will be at that moment already outside the stadium, please remain quiet and get up."

The sirens will sound for one minute, in commemoration of the 63-day rebellion by Poles against the Nazi occupation during WWII. Sadly, their efforts failed, and thousands of Polish civilians and resistance members died. Warsaw was eventually liberated in January of 1945.

The August 1 show is one of three gigs that Taylor will play in Warsaw. The current leg of the tour will end August 20 in London.

