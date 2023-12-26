The Year in Music 2023: What happened in Vegas

This year marked another year of stars either supplementing or replacing their regular touring schedule with gigs in Las Vegas. Here's a roundup of Sin City activity in 2023:

March

Maroon 5 kicked off their first Vegas production, M5LV The Residency, at Dolby Live at Park MGM. They've extended the residency into 2024, with shows in May, June, September and October.

Adele added dates to her Weekends with Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, with a run of shows that started in June and ran through November. She then announced that the residency would be extended into 2024 and would come to an end for good — so she says — on June 15.

Chemistry...an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson was announced, later kicking off July 28 at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. After wrapping up 10 shows in August, Kelly announced in October that she'd do four more dates around the New Year's Eve and Super Bowl weekends.

August

Lady Gaga did her first concert since the spring of 2022, when she resumed her Jazz & Piano residency show at Dolby Live at Park MGM. That run of shows ended in October. Although Gaga hasn't specifically revealed when she'll return, she said onstage that she'd like to do it forever.

October

Gaga was the guest star at U2's first Las Vegas residency, U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere, joining Bono and the boys for three songs. The Irish rockers' residency, which started in September, has been extended through February. The first batch of 17 residency shows grossed just under $110 million.

Christina Aguilera announced her second Las Vegas residency, following her 2019 show, Xperience. The show kicks off the last weekend of December at Voltaire, a new cabaret-style club at The Venetian in Las Vegas; she currently has dates scheduled through early March.

November

Katy Perry called it quits on PLAY, her critically acclaimed residency at Resorts World, which had been on and off since December 2021. She's teased that she'll release a new album and do a world tour now that her Vegas residency is over, but nothing has been announced yet.

Rod Stewart announced that in 2024 he'll end his 13-year residency, Rod Stewart - The Hits, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. His final show, August 7, will be the 200th one Rod has played at The Colosseum since his residency started in 2011.

