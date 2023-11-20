With surprise song, Taylor Swift seemingly pays tribute to fan who died

While Taylor Swift said that she wasn't going to address the tragic death of a fan from the stage, she seemingly did so in song.
As previously reported, Ana Clara Benevides Machado passed out while attending Taylor's show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on November 17; she later died of cardiac arrest at a local hospital, local police told ABC News. An investigation has been opened into her death.
Billboard reports that a clip on TikTok shows Taylor performing the song "Bigger Than the Whole Sky" as one of her "surprise songs" at her November 19 show in Rio de Janeiro.
"Bigger Than the Whole Sky," a track on the extended (3am Edition) of Midnights, is about grief over the loss of someone you've never met. Many fans say they've connected with the lyrics of the song after suffering miscarriages.
