Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Florida

Just one winning ticket matched all the number’s for Tuesday’s $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot. That was the largest jackpot in Mega Millions history with the numbers 13-19-20-32-33 and the Megaball was 14. The multiplier was 2X. It was four months since the last jackpot winner, and now the jackpot will be a mere $20 million for Friday night’s drawing.

Record jackpot: The Mega Millions estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing is the highest in the promotion's history. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

School resumes for most of the Bay area Thursday, but you’ll see school buses out on the roads with drivers learning their routes. Hillsborough and Pinellas, Pasco, Manatee and Sarasota county schools will return on Thursday, Polk on Friday, and finally Hernando county schools go back on Monday, the 14th.

The heat is impacting coral beds that are already endangered, and at Mote Marine Laboratories, they’re working to save what they can. They’re taking the coral out of the hot water and taking them to offshore nurseries. Some areas of the Gulf saw water temps of 100 degrees, and on Clearwater Beach it hit 93. The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast will keep it hot today, with a high of 96 and a heat index of up to 110 degrees. Rain chances will remain low at 30%.

ABC News

Statistics from the Florida Department of Health show COVID-19 cases are increasing in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, and across Florida as well. The U.S. Center for Disease Control is also noting a rise nationwide. A new booster vaccine has been approved and will be available in September.

The Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office is making changes to online appointments for driver’s license appointments after discovering scammers were blocking large blocks of time, and then reselling those. A story in the Tampa Bay Times said the Tax Collector’s Office started received a lot of complaints about appointment times not being available, and then getting tips about the scam. For more from the Tax Collector’s Office and how to avoid scams, check here.

WPXI - Gas prices rise WPXI - Gas prices rise

If you cringe every time you look at how much gas costs and wonder why, blame the heat and lack of oil production. AAA said that prices haven’t been this high since last August, but are expected to start dropping soon after jumping 18 cents a gallon in one week.

Dove Daily Update

©2023 Cox Media Group