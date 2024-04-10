Windy Weather Heading Our Way

The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather’s Amanda Pappas has the threat of severe weather heading our way for Thursday. That same storm system brought storms with hail to Texas overnight. Today may bring highs close to 90 inland, before the cold front arrives tomorrow with heavy rains and high winds. Make sure you have the Dove App handy to stay up to date on weather warnings.

It won’t be long before the weather turns tropical when hurricane season officially begins June 1st. This years first forecast from researchers at Colorado State University (CSU) is very close to what AccuWeather came out with. They say it’s going to be a rough year, maybe record-breaking with 23 named storms and 11 hurricanes with five of those becoming major hurricanes. From our weather partners at 10 Tampa Bay Weather, they say it’s the influence of the El Niño pattern transitioning to the La Niña pattern. Make sure to bookmark the Dove Hurricane Guide and have preparations in place.

Save these dates to save on disaster preparedness shopping. We have two 14-day disaster preparedness sales tax holidays from June 1 – 14 and August 24 – September 6 for disaster preparedness supplies.

If you don’t return the scooters or bikes you rent in downtown Tampa to an approved docking station, you will face a fine. The City of Tampa has had it with those being left all over the streets and having them tossed into the Hillsborough River. Three companies are part of the Shared Micromobility Program which is looking for additional input from residents by clicking that link.

The NCAA Men’s Championship game wrapped up with a win for the University of Connecticut men’s bask team. UConn won its second consecutive NCAA title beating Purdue 75-60. Next year the NCAA Women’s Final Four will be at Amalie Arena April 4 and 6, 2025.

