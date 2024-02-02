Will Travis propose? Taylor Swift inspires Super Bowl prop bets

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Super Bowl prop bets — things you can bet on besides who's going to win — have been around for about 40 years. But now that the Kansas City Chiefs are going to the game along with, reportedly, Taylor Swift, they've reached a whole new level.

The sportsbook website FanDuel is currently offering odds on whether or not Taylor's boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, will propose to her at the game and notes said proposal must take place on the field after the game for it to count. You can also bet on whether or not the MVP of the game will mention Taylor in his speech.

Meanwhile, a website called BetUs.com is offering plenty of other prop bets: everything from whether or not Taylor and Travis will be shown kissing on the field, how many times she'll be shown on camera, which Grammy categories she'll win and how many touchdowns Travis will score.

Now, FanDuel makes it clear that its prop bets are only available in Canada. They're illegal in the U.S. because prop bets must be tied in some way to an official on-field statistic or game outcome, Front Office Sports reports. It's not clear how BetUs.com thinks it's getting away with it.

That's why some sportsbooks, especially in Las Vegas, are going to have to fly under the radar if they want to offer Taylor-related odds.

"We can try to get creative in the naming of it but we can't specifically use 'How many times are they showing her?'" Jeff Sherman, the vice president of risk at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "Because it's not in the box score. There's no concrete statistic you can look up on that."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

