Wildfire Smoke

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is making life miserable for people in the U.S. from the northeast and drifting as far south as Georgie. Our meteorologists from 10 Tampa Bay Weather say the smoke will thin out a great deal as it gets into northern Florida, but don’t be surprised if you have travel issues heading to the north. Airlines had delays and even some MLB games postponed some games.

The forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather in the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast calls for a high of 88, with a 40% chance for rain. But if you lived here in this week in1985, heat records were being broken. Tampa made it to 99, Brooksville at 104 and Winter Haven 105. The Bay area will stay closed to 90 this week, with a 30-40% chance for rain into the weekend.

We’re just at the beginning of hurricane season and there’s still time to shop tax-free for supplies this week. The first of two disaster preparedness holidays is underway, and you still have time to make that list and head to the store. It runs through this Sunday, June 9th. The second will be from August 26th through Sept. 8th. Check with the Florida Department of Revenue for supplies that are tax-free, and in the Dove Hurricane Guide for tips for staying safe before and after the storm. We also have the list of other holidays to save that include back-to-school shopping, and for the 2023 Florida Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday which also began over the weekend and will run through Monday, Sept 4th.

With hot, wet weather comes the return of mosquitoes, and now money from FEMA to help control the bugs. $4.79 million dollars has been given to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer, but those dollars are actually reimbursement for last year’s expenses related to the ‘22 September storms. For more on how to control mosquitoes on your property and to protect yourself, check this from the team at 10 Tampa Bay Weather in the Dove Hurricane Guide, always available on the free Dove app.

St Pete Police are working with the Florida Department of Transportation to crack down on aggressive drivers and people who text and drive, and this weekend, they shut down a street race on Gandy Boulevard. 31 year old Ryan Allen was going 108 mph at one point, racing a 17 year old who was released to his parents. Allen has bonded out of jail. The Enhanced Law Enforcement Engagement program will target some of the deadliest intersections in the city that include Roosevelt Boulevard, Gandy Boulevard, and the Pinellas Bayway. The increased law enforcement will last at least through October.

