WiFi Hackers

Florida’s Attorney General is warning us about hackers taking advantage of public Wi-Fi spots that can be a goldmine for hackers. The AG warns against automatically linking in spots like coffee spots and airports. With the heaviest travel times of the year coming up, see what you need to know.

Public WiFi spots available to students during digital learning

The time is changing this weekend with the end of daylight saving time. We officially kick back one hour Sunday morning at 2 am and get that extra hour of sleep. If you were wondering about the Sunshine Protection Act that was approved in 2022 to keep daylight saving time permanent that was never signed into law by President Joe Biden, so we’ll keep changing for now.

Both Pinellas and Hillsborough County have published the list of make-up days due to the hurricanes. This affects school staff, parents and students so please take a look and save to share. Hillsborough County is also moving some money around to help with debris removal. The County Commission will take $60 million from its Disaster Recovery Fund which they do expect to be reimbursed from by FEMA. So far around 10% of debris has been picked up.

Troopers share important safety tips for Halloween

It’s Halloween, and all that leftover debris can be dangerous for trick-or-treaters. The Culbreath Bayou Neighborhood actually cancelled their annual event since they have not have pick up yet, and that can hold hidden dangers for trick-or-treaters.

Work continues at Bay area beaches to clean up after the hurricanes. Some beaches are open, but check ahead before you make that trip. We do have a system to be aware of in the Dove Hurricane Guide that could affect us sometime next week.

Caution At The Beach; NOAA Hurricane Forecast

Despite ongoing construction and recovery cleanup, Clearwater city officials officially reopened Clearwater Beach on Tuesday. For what you need to know check their social media feeds and expect parking to be at a premium. There’s also the possibility of irritating red tide along beaches in Pinellas County, and you can check for the latest updates on this map.

Dove Daily Update

