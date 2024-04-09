Wife of Taylor Swift's ex listens to her music "as soon as my husband goes away"

Calvin Harris and wife Vicki Hope; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

By Andrea Dresdale

When your ex-girlfriend is the world's most popular artist, sometimes you just have to put up with the fact that your current love interest listens to her music. Case in point: Calvin Harris.

You may recall that Taylor Swift and superstar DJ Harris dated for about 15 months between 2015 and 2016, and unlike Taylor and some of her other exes, they don't seem to be on friendly terms. Still, that doesn't stop Harris' wife, Vick Hope, from cranking the Taylor tunes — she just waits for Harris to get out of earshot.

On the April 8 episode of her BBC Radio 1 show Going Home with Vick, Katie and Jamie, Hope and her co-host Katie Thistleton read messages from listeners who talked about what they like to do when their partners aren't around. Hope said, "As soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift."

"That's just when I get my little fill — just a little fill," she added. "Just a couple of songs, get it out of my system and then it's done."

People pointed out that Harris and Hope are just one example of a Swiftie marrying one of Taylor's ex-boyfriends: Joe Jonas married Sophie Turner, who loves Taylor and has become good friends with her, while Taylor Lautner married Swiftie Taylor Dome.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

