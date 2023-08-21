Why Miley Cyrus chose August 25 to release her new single "Used to Be Young"

It looks like Miley Cyrus' "Used to Be Young" is going to be all about embracing her past: It turns out she's releasing it on the 10th anniversary of two of the most significant events in her career.

On Instagram, Miley posted a clip from the new interview that's going to be part of her upcoming ABC special Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions). In it, she says, "I decided to release 'Used to Be Young' on August 25 because this particular date historically has been important to me personally and in my career."

She's not kidding: August 25 will mark the 10th anniversary of both the release of her single "Wrecking Ball" -- her first #1 hit -- and her MTV VMAs appearance with Robin Thicke, during which she scandalized the world by twerking while wearing a flesh-colored bodysuit.

In a social media post, Miley also acknowledged the coincidence -- or is it? -- of her and fellow former Disney star Selena Gomez both releasing new singles on August 25. Selena's new single is called "Single Soon."

"@selenagomez and I are both dropping our new SINGLEs SOON….. I SAY WE #USEDTOBEYOUNG," she wrote. She also posted a hilarious Disney Channel skit from back in the day, in which the two viciously insult each other.

On Friday, Selena posted the same clip on her Instagram Story and wrote, "miley and i both have a single soon and we are releasing the same day. we have been friends since we used to be young excited for august 25th!"

