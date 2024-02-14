Why it's "bittersweet" that Dua Lipa didn't get a Best Original Song Oscar nod

Warner Bros. Pictures

By Andrea Dresdale

Dua Lipa's Barbie soundtrack song "Dance the Night" was a huge hit, but it failed to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song. Mark Ronson, who co-wrote and co-produced the song with Dua, says her absence makes the nominations the films' songs did get "bittersweet."

Ronson and Andrew Wyatt co-wrote and co-produced "I'm Just Ken" and co-produced Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For? — the two Barbie tracks that received nods for Best Original Song. No more than two songs from the same film can be nominated, though, so it was Dua's song that didn't make the cut.

Speaking to Billboard, Ronson says, "It was [bittersweet] because Dua's song is still the biggest song from the soundtrack and Dua was really the first artist of anywhere near her stature that committed to the film. It really set the bar for what the whole soundtrack could be."

"So Dua definitely deserves all the credit for that," he adds. "And it would have been lovely to have her as well."

Luckily, Dua has several things to take her mind off the snub: Her new single "Training Season" is coming out on February 16, her movie Argylle is #1 at the box office, and she's going to release a new album at some point in the next few months.

The Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, air March 10 on ABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

